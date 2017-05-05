Will GOP constituency groups wake up to Trump's executive order scam?

President Trump is a man who knows the value of a good public performance to make something seem like a bigger deal than it really is. But a Rose Garden ceremony he conducted yesterday — not the one you’re thinking of, but another one — raises an interesting question: How long can he convince Republican constituency groups that they’re getting more from this administration than they actually are?

The ceremony in question was for the signing of a new executive order on “religious liberty,” which is code for “special privileges for conservative Christians.” But the order doesn’t do much of anything. In that, it’s much like most of the executive orders Trump has signed: a big show about how he’s giving a generous gift to some part of the Republican coalition, with almost nothing behind it.