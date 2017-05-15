Newsvine

House Republican writes letter to constituent's employer complaining about her progressive activism

One of the most powerful House Republicans — Rodney Frelinghuysen (NJ), the new chair of the House Appropriations Committee — got a constituent in trouble by writing a letter to her employer that called out her progressive activism.

The employee — Saily Avelenda of West Caldwell, who’s active in the progressive NJ 11th for Change group — ended up resigning from her job as senior vice president and assistant general counsel at Lakeland Bank, according to a report from WNYC.

Frelinghuysen’s letter, sent on campaign letterhead to bank board member and Frelinghuysen donor Joseph O’Dowd, appears to be correspondence he sent to other contributors as well.

