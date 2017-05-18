Roger Ailes, who mastered the art of selling political candidates like Hollywood celebrities and was the architect of conservative-oriented TV news, died Thursday at 77. He was the longtime chairman and chief executive of the Fox News Channel, building it over two decades into an politically influential juggernaut until his abrupt ouster last year amid sexual harassment allegations.
His family confirmed the death in a statement. No cause or location was reported.
Roger Ailes, architect of conservative TV juggernaut Fox News, is dead at 77 - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 6:42 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment