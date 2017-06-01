STUDY: Conservatives Won't Read An Opposing View, Even If Offered Money – Off The Main Page

The term “motivated ignorance” has now reared to the forefront in a new study showing that Republicans will not read a view that is in opposition to theirs. The kicker? Many were even offered the chance to win free money to do so.

The study comes from The Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, and its conclusion is nothing short of astounding: people are willingly motivated to avoid crosscutting information that downplays their own established ideology.

Simply put: people will not read differing opinions if it conflicts with their ingrained values.

In the study, over 200 participants were presented with only two different options: they could read and answer questions on a subject they agreed with, or the could simply read the opposing viewpoint.

They would not even have to answer questions on the viewpoint.