Trump sits upon a GOP powder keg

President Trump is sitting atop a party ready to pull apart at the seams. The figure who was supposed to assemble a governing coalition that included both populists and supply-siders; college-educated whites with older, working-class whites; and nationalists with pro-business Republicans has instead revealed the schism between each of these pairs, increasing the likelihood of a 2018 election debacle and a failure of the Trumpian experiment.

Running as a populist, Trump promised health care to cover everyone, no cuts to any entitlements (Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security), repeal of Dodd-Frank and middle-class tax cuts that don’t shovel more money to the rich. He has done the exact opposite. The American Health Care Act is a tax giveaway to the rich that does not cover everyone and cuts Medicaid. His tax plan and budget plan look like a parody of a right-wing agenda.