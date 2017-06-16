Rep. Steve King is right. 'America has been divided,' and he helped divide it. - The Washington Post

On a day that cried out for calls for unity — and got them from House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and even President Trump — leave it to Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) to emerge from his palatial glass house to yell at the neighbors.

“America has been divided,” King said Wednesday from the scene of the horror on a local baseball field in Alexandria, where Republican members of Congress and staff were practicing for a charity game against Democrats on Thursday. “And the center of America is disappearing, and the violence is appearing in the streets, and it’s coming from the left.”

As if that weren’t enough, King took to Twitter to repeat himself.

Yes, the center of America is disappearing. There are many causes of it, including hateful rhetoric that drives wedges rather than builds bridges. And a leading expert in the former is King.