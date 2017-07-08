'I was offered a .22 bullet': Mom who shared son's surgery bill online got deluge of death threats

A former pediatric nurse who shared her son’s surgery bill on Twitter as a reason to fight the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as ‘Obamacare’ — received waves of support when her post went viral.

But then, as Alison Chandra wrote on Vox.com Friday, the death threats started and introduced her to “the darkness lurking in the savage corners of the internet.”

Chandra’s now-3-year-old son Ethan was born with a birth defect called heterotaxy syndrome, “a rare condition that can cause any of the internal organs to be malformed, misplaced, multiplied, or missing altogether. Ethan’s insides are a math all their own: two left lungs, five spleens, and nine congenital heart defects. It was his heart that had brought him to the operating room to have his chest opened four times in his short life.”

The bill she posted online was for a surgery totaling $231,115 in fees. Thanks to rules put in place by the ACA — President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement — Chandra was only charged $500.