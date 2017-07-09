Newsvine

Top Poll Just Revealed #1 Word Americans Think Of When Asked About Trump

A Quinnipiac poll recently showed the first word that comes to mind when Americans think about Donald Trump. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first word is “idiot.”

The rest of the list is no less kind to the embattled American president. Words like “incompetent,” “liar,” “unqualified,” “ignorant,” “egotistical” all round out the top ten. Somehow, it manages to get worse from there. Trump’s approval rating is currently stuck below 40 percent.

 

