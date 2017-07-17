5 Types of Conservatives To Just Ignore

You are best to avoid any of the following five types of conservatives. In my experience these are the people that you could literally hand every study on climate science and they’d still deny climate change is happening. They aren’t worth engaging because you’ll never convince them and frankly, the shit that comes out of their mouth is so bone-chillingly stupid what would be the point? So just ignore these people. Trust me
NOTE: if this seeder is blocked from commenting in a nation, that nation will be blocked from participating on this seed.