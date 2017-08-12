'War and Peace' is all about Trump. Who knew?

As a former Moscow correspondent for The Post, I probably should not admit this, but until this summer I had never read Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.”

Now I can report from the far shore:

It is as long as everyone says.

It is as good as everyone says. No, better.

It is about Donald Trump and how we should respond to his presidency.

You doubt that last one? Then listen to this:

“A man of no convictions, no habits, no traditions. . . . The incompetence of his colleagues, the weakness and insignificance of his opponents, the frankness of the deception, and the dazzling and self-confident limitation of the man raise him to the head . . . and without attaching himself to any one of them, advances to a prominent position,” Tolstoy writes.

Eerie, right? The dazzling and self-confident limitation of the man.

Okay, I dropped a couple of words from the passage. Tolstoy actually wrote “the seething parties of France,” and “the head of the army.” He was in fact describing not our president but Napoleon, for whom the Russian author harbored a magnificent contempt.