The Republican Party Is Not A Political Party - It's A Mental Condition: 10 Examples

As you might imagine, we receive a lot or emails every week – some good, some bad, some neutral. We received one on Saturday that amused the hell out of us and wanted to begin by sharing it with you.

The email was entitled “Name calling” and included the following message:

"Do you get your rocks off by calling anyone you disagree with a vulgar name. The rabble that comes out of your mouth would make a rattlesnake puke. You are entitled to an opinion but try to keep it civil."

Curious, I looked up this individual on Facebook using his email address and found a wealth of amusing information there and wanted to share with you some favorites, many of which have us pondering whether or not being conservative – in some extreme instances – could be a form of mental illness. [And bear in mind, we have already discussed in detail whether the Republican Party is a mental affliction.]