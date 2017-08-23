Norman Mailer on the "Unsatisfactory Lives" of Fascists

In the wake of Charlottesville and Donald Trump's spectacular failure to denounce white supremacy and Neo-Nazism, conscientious Americans are justifiably concerned about fascism going mainstream in their country.

I stumbled upon a painfully astute quote from Norman Mailer that sheds light on why fascism is on the rise in a country that went to war 70 years ago to defeat it:

"I really am a pessimist. I've always felt that fascism is a more natural governmental condition than democracy. Democracy is a grace. It's something essentially splendid because it's not at all routine or automatic. Fascism goes back to our infancy and childhood, where we were always told how to live. We were told, Yes, you may do this; no, you may not do that. So the secret of fascism is that it has this appeal to people whose later lives are not satisfactory."

Fascism is ultimately a paternalistic ideology that cedes all authority to the state and industry. In return for total acquiescence and subservience to male authority figures, members of a fascist state are theoretically given good jobs, protected from rampaging immigrants and fed a steady diet of propaganda that bolsters the male sense of self esteem.