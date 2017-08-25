Five self-proclaimed neo-Nazis arrested in 'cesspool' home

Five self-proclaimed Florida neo-Nazis arrested in 'cesspool' home containing 'meth, opiates, illegal guns, veterans' IDs and Nazi propaganda'

The five were arrested in Tampa County, in the tiny, cramped home they shared

They had stolen IDs and bank info, 12g of meth and firearms, authorities said

All five are members of 'American Nazi Family'; propaganda was also found

Two of the suspects are known gang members, police said; a sixth is sought

All have been either charged and jailed by police or taken in on existing warrants

The Southern Poverty Law Center said it is not aware of the 'ANF'

Tampa County sheriff's deputies have hauled in five neo-Nazis after an investigation led them to a house that Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco described as a 'cesspool'.

Among the items found in the tiny home - which was so cramped and filthy that detectives could barely walk around it - were firearms, meth, and the IDs of veterans and military and state employees.

Two of the five arrested in the New Port Richey raid were known gang members, police allege.

'If they don't return to our community, it's a better day for all of us,' Nocco said, according to Tampa Bay Times.