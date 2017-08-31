Trump claimed he witnessed Harvey's devastation 'first hand.' The White House basically admits he didn't.

President Trump clearly and unmistakably exaggerated the “horror and devastation” he witnessed in Texas. The White House's response? To pretend words don't mean what they mean.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he had seen this horror and devastation “first hand.”

After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

But reporters quickly took issue with that. This is from the Dallas Morning News:

And this is from Agence France-Presse's Andrew Beatty, who traveled with Trump:

I traveled with the President yesterday. Personally, I would not claim to have seen Harvey's horror and devastation first hand. https://t.co/Zb7bsF5CW5 — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) August 30, 2017

A reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about this later Wednesday, and her answer was … something:

He met with a number of state and local officials who are eating, sleeping, breathing the Harvey disaster. He talked extensively with the governor, who certainly is right in the midst of every bit of this, as well as the mayors from several of the local towns that were hit hardest. And detailed briefing information throughout the day yesterday talking to a lot of the people on the ground. That certainly is a firsthand account.

No, it's not. That's a *second*hand account — the very definition of one, in fact.